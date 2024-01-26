Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that there had been great transformation since his ouster from power with massive inflation and price hike disrupting the social fabric of society and pledged to fully mitigate their effects by ensuring job and income opportunities for all following the mandate on February 8

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that there had been great transformation since his ouster from power with massive inflation and price hike disrupting the social fabric of society and pledged to fully mitigate their effects by ensuring job and income opportunities for all following the mandate on February 8.

Addressing a public meeting in Burewala, the thrice elected prime minister said that 'Roti' (bread), which was available for Rs 4 per piece during the last PNL-N government, was now priced at Rs 20, while the electricity bill of Rs 500 had now jumped to Rs 20,000, with no gas supply.

Similarly, vegetables were available at Rs 10 per kilogram during his tenure, he added. Likewise, a urea fertilizer bag was now being sold for Rs 5,000 against Rs 1,200 during his tenure, while the price of a tractor had risen to Rs 3.8 million from Rs 900,000.

The situation would not have worsened had he not been expelled from the government for not taking any salary from his son, Nawaz regretted.

It was the result of a bunch of people who disrupted the country's social fabric like brutally axing a body, he said in an apparent reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime.

Nawaz said that he loved the younger generation and would take steps for their betterment.

He said after forming the government, he would again visit Burewala and give it the status of a district. A motorway would be built in the area and if possible a new airport would also be constructed in the city, he further promised.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the people should vote for Nawaz Sharif as he was the one who could deliver and serve them better.

She said the rival parties were campaigning for election in Punjab, but everywhere they found the development projects by successive PML-N government.

They all knew that Nawaz Sharif was the only politician "who cares for the people and the PML-N's manifesto focuses on the development of every city and every village".

Maryam promised that a medical college would be established in Vehari if the PML-N were voted to power.

PML-N nominee for NA-156 Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Arain and Punjab Assembly candidate PP-231 Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Dogar also spoke.

PML-N Spokesperson Maryum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem, Saeed Ahmad Khan Manais, Mian Saqib Khursheed, Chaudhry Yousuf Kasailia (PP-229), Mian Khaliq Nawaz Arain, Noor Khan Bhabha and other leaders were also present.

