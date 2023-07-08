Open Menu

New Chairman ATI Board Of Governor Chairs First Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Mushtaq Jadoon Chairman Board of Governors of Ayub Medical Institute (ATI) Saturday said that providing the best medical services to the patients is our top priority.

He expressed these views while chairing the first meeting of the board.

The meeting commenced with a briefing by the ATI administration, encompassing the current state of affairs at Ayub Medical Institute. The board members were apprised of various departments, initiatives, and ongoing projects of the institution.

While speaking on the occasion Chairman BoG Mushtaq Jadoon expressed his pleasure in working together as a team and his confidence in taking the institution to further heights.

During the BOG meeting, the ATI administration reaffirmed its commitment to healthcare services and enhancing medical education. Ongoing projects and practical wisdom were presented by the administration, with the aim of improving patient care, promoting research, and fostering educational excellence.

Professor Dr. Omar Farooq, Dean of Ayub Medical College and CEO of Ayub Teaching Hospital, emphasized that Ayub Medical Institute is considered an important center for healthcare and medical education, known for its exceptional standards. Through joint efforts with the Board of Governors, they will strive to establish a better platform for innovation and research.

The importance of decision-making by BOG was emphasized, ensuring that the institution's progress aligns with its mission and vision.

In the meeting board members including Saboor Usmani and Wardah Malik, along with new board members Dr. Aftab Rabani, Wing Commander (R) Ayaz Khan and the heads of the institution including Hospital Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, Medical Director Prof. Dr. Alam Zeb Swati, Nursing Director Shams ul Hudha and Finance Director Fahim Khan were also present.

