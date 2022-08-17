NH&MP arranges free eye camp

A free eye check-up camp was held at Ravi toll plaza on the orders of Inspector General NH&MP Khalid Mehmood, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A free eye check-up camp was held at Ravi toll plaza on the orders of Inspector General NH&MP Khalid Mehmood, here on Wednesday.

DIG Mehbob Aslam, under whom the camp was organised, said that the purpose of the free eye camp was to facilitate passengers, especially drivers of loader vehicles. The camp provided check-up facilities and free of cost medicines.

He said that it was part of vision of the Motorway Police to ensure safe driving to avoid road mishaps. He said through such like facilities, the department intended to ensure safe driving.

Mehbob Alam said that more than 20 teams of doctors provided eye check-up facility to 200 drivers and 100 others, who use roads frequently. The teams also issued instant check-up results.

On the occasion, free road safety material and water bottles were distributed among the road users.