No Talks With Terrorist Organizations: Interior Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2023 | 11:30 AM

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

The Interior Minister says Taliban have promised to the entire world, including Pakistan, that they would not allow their land to be used for terrorist activities against any country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the National Security Committee has made it clear that there will be no talks with any terrorist organization.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, he has said any organization used for terrorism against people or state is unacceptable.

The Interior Minister said Taliban have promised to the entire world, including Pakistan, that they would not allow their land to be used for terrorist activities against any country.

He expressed the hope that if Afghanistan implemented this agreement, peace would be strengthened in Pakistan and the world at large.

Replying to a question about the firing incident on PTI rally in Wazirabad, the Interior Minister said no one else was involved in it except the accused Naveed Bashir.

He said the statement given by him was hundred percent correct as he was religiously motivated.

