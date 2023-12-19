Nomination filing process sweeps Islamabad, candidates eager for NA seats

Islamabad residents swarmed to office of District Returning Officer (RO) on Tuesday as submission of nomination forms for the National Assembly elections opened across the city

According to District Returning Officer Islamabad, the air crackled with anticipation as aspiring politicians scrambled to secure their place in the running for the coveted NA-46, NA-47, and NA-48 seats.

By the evening, returning officers had processed a staggering 82 nomination forms, with NA-47 witnessing the most intense competition, attracting 34 aspirants, while NA-46 and NA-48 followed closely behind, drawing 13 and 35 candidates respectively.

The formal act of form collection held the weight of ambition and dreams, each application a declaration of intent to shape the future of Islamabad.