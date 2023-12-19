Open Menu

Nomination Filing Process Sweeps Islamabad, Candidates Eager For NA Seats

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Nomination filing process sweeps Islamabad, candidates eager for NA seats

Islamabad residents swarmed to office of District Returning Officer (RO) on Tuesday as submission of nomination forms for the National Assembly elections opened across the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Islamabad residents swarmed to office of District Returning Officer (RO) on Tuesday as submission of nomination forms for the National Assembly elections opened across the city.

According to District Returning Officer Islamabad, the air crackled with anticipation as aspiring politicians scrambled to secure their place in the running for the coveted NA-46, NA-47, and NA-48 seats.

By the evening, returning officers had processed a staggering 82 nomination forms, with NA-47 witnessing the most intense competition, attracting 34 aspirants, while NA-46 and NA-48 followed closely behind, drawing 13 and 35 candidates respectively.

The formal act of form collection held the weight of ambition and dreams, each application a declaration of intent to shape the future of Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Weight NA-46 NA-47 NA-48

Recent Stories

Education for all program continues in far flung a ..

Education for all program continues in far flung areas of South Waziristan

5 minutes ago
 Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectati ..

Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectations

6 minutes ago
 Ahmed Saleem’s unique treasure of archives needs ..

Ahmed Saleem’s unique treasure of archives needs to be preserved for future ge ..

16 minutes ago
 DGSE organizes special programme on eve of Int't D ..

DGSE organizes special programme on eve of Int't Day of Persons with Disabilitie ..

16 minutes ago
 Gaza 'most dangerous place in world to be a child' ..

Gaza 'most dangerous place in world to be a child': UNICEF

16 minutes ago
 ECP denies creation of additional seat in CEC’s ..

ECP denies creation of additional seat in CEC’s native constituency

16 minutes ago
IHC reserves decision regarding Omar Ayub's plea s ..

IHC reserves decision regarding Omar Ayub's plea seeking cases details

9 minutes ago
 DIG East for establishing lady police officer desk ..

DIG East for establishing lady police officer desk in police stations

9 minutes ago
 Sindh University issues new Schedule for postponed ..

Sindh University issues new Schedule for postponed papers

9 minutes ago
 ROs start issuing nomination papers in Larkana, Ka ..

ROs start issuing nomination papers in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, other distric ..

9 minutes ago
 Bilawal stresses need for fresh approach in politi ..

Bilawal stresses need for fresh approach in politics

9 minutes ago
 Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmo ..

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed highlights urge ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan