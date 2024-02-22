One Killed And 4 Injured In A Traffic Accident In Kusur
Published February 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A person died while 4 people including a woman were injured in a traffic accident in the suburbs of Kot Radha Kishan area of Kusur on Thursday.
According to the private news channel, the passenger coaster overtaking near the Sina turn collided with the tractor trolley coming from the front.
In the accident, the husband and wife on the motorcycle were also crushed.
According to the police, in the accident, 36-year-old Huzaifa, a resident of Raiwind, died on the spot, while his 35-year-old wife Zeib Al-Nisa, tractor trolley's driver Murtaza, Faisal and Aamir were injured.
Rescue personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Hospital Kot Radha Kishan.
