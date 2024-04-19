Over 20 Pairs Of Shoes Stolen From Islamabad’s Parliament House Mosque
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Some of the parliamentarians, officials of the parliament secretariat and journalists lose their shoes during the Friday prayers.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2024) In a surprising incident, the numerous shoes belonging to worshippers were stolen from the mosque of the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday.
The people including the MNAs, journalists and the officials from the offices of the National Assembly secretariat reached the mosque to offer Friday prayers.
As they got busy with offering the prayer, their shoes were stolen from the entrance of the mosque. According to the reports, over 20 pairs of shoes were stolen during the Friday prayers.
The incident raised concerns among the worshipers as they concluded their prayer and set to leave the mosque for their work and offices.
Many of them could not find alternative shoes to wear which caused huge trouble to them.
Recent Stories
SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to promote Green Legacy Initiative
Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies
Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash
Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO
Hania enjoys vacations in London
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Royal College of Physicians urges tighter e-cigarette regulations6 minutes ago
-
SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to promote Green Legacy Initiative2 minutes ago
-
FESCO imposes Rs.774.9m on 7,425 electricity thieves in 223 days6 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme6 minutes ago
-
25 PEF students to take part in prestigious online course16 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police conduct joint operations, apprehend suspects in riverine areas16 minutes ago
-
Six held with 240 kites in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
FGCTA commends role of education ministry for granting higher time scale16 minutes ago
-
CDA urges residents to approach helpline in case of emergency during rainfall26 minutes ago
-
817 held for selling roti at higher rate in 5 days, meeting told36 minutes ago
-
200 bags poppy dust seized, accused arrested36 minutes ago
-
PM directs to accelerate countrywide anti-smuggling drive, reiterates zero leniency36 minutes ago