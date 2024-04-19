Open Menu

Over 20 Pairs Of Shoes Stolen From Islamabad’s Parliament House Mosque

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s Parliament House mosque

Some of the parliamentarians, officials of the parliament secretariat and journalists lose their shoes during the Friday prayers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2024) In a surprising incident, the numerous shoes belonging to worshippers were stolen from the mosque of the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday.

The people including the MNAs, journalists and the officials from the offices of the National Assembly secretariat reached the mosque to offer Friday prayers.

As they got busy with offering the prayer, their shoes were stolen from the entrance of the mosque. According to the reports, over 20 pairs of shoes were stolen during the Friday prayers.

The incident raised concerns among the worshipers as they concluded their prayer and set to leave the mosque for their work and offices.

Many of them could not find alternative shoes to wear which caused huge trouble to them.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Parliament Prayer Mosque From

Recent Stories

SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to pro ..

SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to promote Green Legacy Initiative

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

2 hours ago
 Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others w ..

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

2 hours ago
 Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

2 hours ago
 Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

2 hours ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

3 hours ago
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

3 hours ago
 Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

6 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan