Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s Parliament House mosque

(@Abdulla99267510)

Some of the parliamentarians, officials of the parliament secretariat and journalists lose their shoes during the Friday prayers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2024) In a surprising incident, the numerous shoes belonging to worshippers were stolen from the mosque of the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday.

The people including the MNAs, journalists and the officials from the offices of the National Assembly secretariat reached the mosque to offer Friday prayers.

As they got busy with offering the prayer, their shoes were stolen from the entrance of the mosque. According to the reports, over 20 pairs of shoes were stolen during the Friday prayers.

The incident raised concerns among the worshipers as they concluded their prayer and set to leave the mosque for their work and offices.

Many of them could not find alternative shoes to wear which caused huge trouble to them.