Over 9 lakh kids to be vaccinated against polio

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 900,491 kids will be administered anti-polio drops during anti-polio drive, commencing from December 16 to 20.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information Nadeem Qureshi inaugurated the anti-polio campaign after administering doses to kids at Shehbaz Sharif Hospital here on Saturday.

Addressing on the occasion, provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik urged upon masses to vaccinate their kids against the crippling disease.

According to Health Department, a total of 2,271 teams have been constituted for the campaign. About 196 teams would perform duty at their respective centres. However, remaining 1929 teams would pay door to door visit.