UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 9 Lakh Kids To Be Vaccinated Against Polio

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 02:53 PM

Over 9 lakh kids to be vaccinated against polio

As many as 900,491 kids will be administered anti-polio drops during anti-polio drive, commencing from December 16 to 20.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 900,491 kids will be administered anti-polio drops during anti-polio drive, commencing from December 16 to 20.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information Nadeem Qureshi inaugurated the anti-polio campaign after administering doses to kids at Shehbaz Sharif Hospital here on Saturday.

Addressing on the occasion, provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik urged upon masses to vaccinate their kids against the crippling disease.

According to Health Department, a total of 2,271 teams have been constituted for the campaign. About 196 teams would perform duty at their respective centres. However, remaining 1929 teams would pay door to door visit.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Visit December From

Recent Stories

First home Test called off owing to rain, poor lig ..

6 minutes ago

Five Taliban Militants Arrested in Southern Afghan ..

2 minutes ago

Two flights cancelled, some delayed due to fog

2 minutes ago

Woman dead body recovered

2 minutes ago

PO arrested through Interpol:

2 minutes ago

Two suspects held during search operation

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.