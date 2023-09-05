Open Menu

Pak Envoy Presents `Certificate Of Appreciation' To Exceptional GCSE Achiever Mahnoor Cheema

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 07:44 PM

High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday awarded a 'Certificate of Appreciation' to the outstanding British Pakistani student, Mahnoor Cheema, in recognition of her extraordinary accomplishments in the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) examinations

Mahnoor's exceptional achievement of passing 34 subjects with high grades has set an international benchmark for academic excellence.

The high commissioner expressed his profound admiration for Mahnoor's commitment to academic excellence, hailing her as an inspiration for young girls across the globe, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in London said.

He lauded Mahnoor for not only bringing honour to her family but also for shining a spotlight on Pakistan's exceptional educational talent on the global stage.

Dr Faisal extended his best wishes to Mahnoor for her pursuit of excellence in academics.

He also expressed appreciation for the invaluable support and guidance provided by Mahnoor's parents. He acknowledged their pivotal role in fostering an environment conducive to academic success, and underscored the significance of parental encouragement in nurturing the next generation of high achievers.

Mahnoor Cheema's remarkable accomplishment in the GCSE examinations reinforces the educational ties between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

