Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Fatah-II, equipped with state of the art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.

The weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres.

Flight test was witnessed by senior officers from tri services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff congratulated participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test.