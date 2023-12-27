Open Menu

Pakistan Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Fatah-II

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 27, 2023 | 03:55 PM

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

The weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Fatah-II, equipped with state of the art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.

The weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres.

Flight test was witnessed by senior officers from tri services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff congratulated participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Army From Weapon

Recent Stories

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elect ..

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elections

2 hours ago
 Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response t ..

Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response to Australia's 318 runs

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted re ..

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

3 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

7 hours ago
UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

16 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

16 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

16 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

17 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

17 hours ago
 Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan