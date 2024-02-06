- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan envoy urges int'l community role to end India's HR abuses in IIOJK, implement UN resolution ..
Pakistan Envoy Urges Int'l Community Role To End India's HR Abuses In IIOJK, Implement UN Resolutions
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 08:30 AM
OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner in Canada Zaheer A. Janjua has urged the international community to stop India's massive human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, rescind the unilateral and illegal measures and implement the 13 resolutions passed by the United Nations.
The high commissioner, in his video message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day activities held by the Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa and its three consulates in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, said Jammu and Kashmir remained the most militarised region in the world, said a press release on Tuesday.
Janjua, who also inaugurated a photo exhibition that was attended by a large number of Pakistani diaspora, highlighted the Indian brazenness subjecting the defenceless Kashmiris to endless atrocities.
The high commission and three consulates arranged a series of programmes including pictorial exhibitions, seminars, documentary screening, demonstrations and media interactions to highlight the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and express solidarity with Kashmiris facing the worst kind of oppression under illegal Indian occupation.
High Commissioner Janjua underscored that the annulment of Articles 35 (A) and 370 had added complexities to the Kashmir dispute, plunging the region into perpetual turmoil.
This move has not only altered the independent status of Jammu and Kashmir but also exacerbated demographic disparities, particularly impacting the Muslim-majority regions under Indian control, he added.
He said that relentless suppression of dissent and blatant disregard for human rights did not only sow insecurity among Kashmiris but also contributed to a nefarious strategy aimed at achieving control and dominance.
He said the actions of the Modi government were ultra vires to their own constitution as consent of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was required, which currently stood dissolved.
"This is a clear manifestation of the Indian judiciary’s surrender of its own legal and ethical standards to the demands of the Hindutva regime," he remarked.
The envoy reiterated that the endorsement of the ultra-nationalist Modi government’s illegal measures, including abrogation of the Indian Constitution’s Article 370, had no legal or political impact on the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.
The resolutions 91 and 122 of the UN Security Council explicitly declare that no unilateral step taken by any of the parties to the dispute would constitute a final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.
On the occasion, the messages of the president and the prime minister of Pakistan were read out, besides screening and broadcasting various documentaries and songs dedicated to the Kashmiris’ struggle.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP' 24 hours central control room service to monitor polls, helpline 111-327-000 for public complai ..19 minutes ago
-
US continuing to monitor Pakistan's electoral process closely: State Dept29 minutes ago
-
A new era of enhanced learning experiences awaits students in Islamabad3 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observes in Larkana10 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Baltistan10 hours ago
-
Seminar advocates for Kashmir solidarity11 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University11 hours ago
-
Bilawal leads rally in Karachi as part of election campaign11 hours ago
-
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unflinching support11 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with renewed pledge to resolve long-standing dispute11 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with vigor, unity in Karachi11 hours ago
-
1696 candidates contesting 67 constituencies of Balochistan11 hours ago