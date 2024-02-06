OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner in Canada Zaheer A. Janjua has urged the international community to stop India's massive human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, rescind the unilateral and illegal measures and implement the 13 resolutions passed by the United Nations.

The high commissioner, in his video message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day activities held by the Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa and its three consulates in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, said Jammu and Kashmir remained the most militarised region in the world, said a press release on Tuesday.

Janjua, who also inaugurated a photo exhibition that was attended by a large number of Pakistani diaspora, highlighted the Indian brazenness subjecting the defenceless Kashmiris to endless atrocities.

The high commission and three consulates arranged a series of programmes including pictorial exhibitions, seminars, documentary screening, demonstrations and media interactions to highlight the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and express solidarity with Kashmiris facing the worst kind of oppression under illegal Indian occupation.

High Commissioner Janjua underscored that the annulment of Articles 35 (A) and 370 had added complexities to the Kashmir dispute, plunging the region into perpetual turmoil.

This move has not only altered the independent status of Jammu and Kashmir but also exacerbated demographic disparities, particularly impacting the Muslim-majority regions under Indian control, he added.

He said that relentless suppression of dissent and blatant disregard for human rights did not only sow insecurity among Kashmiris but also contributed to a nefarious strategy aimed at achieving control and dominance.

He said the actions of the Modi government were ultra vires to their own constitution as consent of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was required, which currently stood dissolved.

"This is a clear manifestation of the Indian judiciary’s surrender of its own legal and ethical standards to the demands of the Hindutva regime," he remarked.

The envoy reiterated that the endorsement of the ultra-nationalist Modi government’s illegal measures, including abrogation of the Indian Constitution’s Article 370, had no legal or political impact on the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolutions 91 and 122 of the UN Security Council explicitly declare that no unilateral step taken by any of the parties to the dispute would constitute a final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the messages of the president and the prime minister of Pakistan were read out, besides screening and broadcasting various documentaries and songs dedicated to the Kashmiris’ struggle.