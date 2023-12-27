Open Menu

Pakistan Successfully Conducts Flight Test Of FATAH-II Missile

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of FATAH-II missile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Pakistan on Wednesday conducted the successful flight test of Fatah-II, equipped with the most modern avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.

The weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The flight test was witnessed by senior officers from tri-services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of the flight test.

