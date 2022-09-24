UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Prime Minister Calls For Peaceful Resolution Of Dispute With India Over Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Pakistani Prime Minister Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Dispute With India Over Kashmir

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Pakistan and India should resolve the issue of disputed Jammu and Kashmir by peaceful means, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday.

"Pakistan's urgent priority right now is to ensure rapid economic growth and lift millions out of poverty and hunger. To enable any such policy momentum, Pakistan needs a stable external environment. We look for peace with all our neighbors including India. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, however, remains contingent upon a just and lasting solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute," Sharif said in his speech at the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The prime minister noted India should realize that trying to resolve the issue by war rather than by diplomacy would hamper the development of the two countries, leading to poverty and unemployment.

India and Pakistan have fought several wars over Kashmir since gaining independence in 1947. However, their ties hit rock bottom in 2019 after the Indian government stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its special status and broke it up into two union territories.

India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China hold its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations China Jammu Independence New York 2019 All Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

1 hour ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

1 hour ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

1 hour ago
 Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver ..

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

1 hour ago
 9th International Judicial Conference begins in Su ..

9th International Judicial Conference begins in Supreme Court

1 hour ago
 Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Sa ..

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.