ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany Saqlain Syedah on Tuesday chaired a digital interaction / E-Kachehri and interacted with Pakistani diaspora in the country.

On the occasion she also passed necessary instructions to resolve the consular related issues of the community members who joined online.

Saqlain Syedah also attended a "Round Table Pakistan," organized by NUMOV/Nah-und Mittelost-Vere.

Speaking on the occasion, she stressed the need to enhance economic ties between Pakistan and Germany.

Representations from various organisations attended the meeting (both in person and online) and asked questions regarding economic opportunities in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Pakistan to Zimbabwe Murad Baseer made a presentation at Zimbabwe Defence University in Harare on Pakistan's experience of fighting terrorism and lessons for Africa.

He also met officers of African nations and exchanged thoughts, highlighting the supreme sacrifices made by the Pakistan Armed Forces.