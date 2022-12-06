UrduPoint.com

Pandemic Has Hit Kids' Ability To Perform Physical Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Pandemic has hit kids' ability to perform physical activities

:The activity restrictions during the pandemic have led to a decrease in children's ability to perform physical activities and maintain body balance, new research has found.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The activity restrictions during the pandemic have led to a decrease in children's ability to perform physical activities and maintain body balance, new research has found.

A team of researchers from Nagoya University in central Japan investigated how restrictions on children's activities during the pandemic affected their life habits and their abilities to perform physical activities.

By comparing medical examination data before and after the onset of the pandemic, they found that the physical functions among adolescents deteriorated, including their dynamic balance.

The study, published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, also found that the children had higher body fat levels and worse life habits. Rather than a lack of exercise time, this may have been because of a lack of quality exercise due to activity restrictions, Medical Daily reported.

"Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, children have not been able to engage in sufficient physical education, sports activities, and outdoor play at school. It became clear that balance ability during movement was easily affected, lifestyle habits were disrupted, and the percentage of body fat was likely to increase," explained visiting researcher Tadashi Ito.

"This may have been because of shorter outdoor playtime and club activities, which impeded children's ability to learn the motor skills necessary to balance during movement," Ito added.

During the pandemic, children, like adults, increased the time they spent looking at television, smartphone, and computer screens, exercised less, and slept less.

Such changes in lifestyle can harm adolescent bodies, leading to weight gain and health problems.

Ito and his team conducted a study of Japanese children and students in elementary and junior high schools, aged 9-15, by analysing data from physical examinations before and during the pandemic.

They evaluated the children's muscle strength, dynamic balance functions, walking speed, body fat percentage, screen time, sleep time, quality of life, and physical activity time.

The researchers found that after the onset of the pandemic, children were more likely to have decreased balance ability when moving, larger body fat percentage, report spending more time looking at tv, computers or smartphones, and sleep less.

"Limitations on children's opportunities for physical activity because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus have had a significant impact on the development of physical function and lifestyle and may cause physical deterioration and health problems in the future," warned Ito.

"Especially, the risk of injury to children may increase because of a reduced dynamic balance function," the researcher noted.

Even after the novel coronavirus becomes endemic, it is important to consider the effects of social restrictions on the body composition of adolescents, they added.

Related Topics

Sports Education Nagoya Japan May TV From Weight Fat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese President to Visit Saudi Arabia From Decem ..

Chinese President to Visit Saudi Arabia From December 7-9 - Reports

28 seconds ago
 SVP FCCI demands clearance of imported Soybean see ..

SVP FCCI demands clearance of imported Soybean seed

5 minutes ago
 SAU observes World Soil Day

SAU observes World Soil Day

5 minutes ago
 US Senators Say Makes 'No Sense' to Advance NDAA W ..

US Senators Say Makes 'No Sense' to Advance NDAA Without Weighing End to Vaccine ..

8 minutes ago
 IMF Says Expects 'Significantly Higher' Inflation ..

IMF Says Expects 'Significantly Higher' Inflation in Middle East, North Africa i ..

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police register FIR of Arshad Sharif's m ..

Islamabad Police register FIR of Arshad Sharif's murder

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.