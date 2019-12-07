UrduPoint.com
'Parhao Qabail Barho Qabail' Conference Held

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 09:26 PM

The Youth of Bajaur and Tribal Youth Forum here on Saturday organized 'Parhao Qaabil Barho Qabail' conference in Government Degree College (GDC ) Nawagai

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The Youth of Bajaur and Tribal Youth Forum here on Saturday organized 'Parhao Qaabil Barho Qabail' conference in Government Degree College (GDC ) Nawagai.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Mahmood Ahmad was the chief guest of the event which among others was attended by Principal GDC Nawagai, Professor Abdul Haq, Chairman Tribal Youth Forum, President Youth of Bajaur, teachers and large number of students.

The speakers, on the occasion, highlighted the significance of education for capacity building of young generation and the measures needed to prepare them for the challenges of the present world.

They said that dream of a prosperous Pakistan and enlightened youth cannot be achieved until and unless we change mindset of our youngsters and educate them about the importance of modern day education.

They also urged the concerned authorities to address the problems confronted by students in Bajaur district and facilitate them to get education.

