PCRWR declares 25 brands of bottled water unsafe for human consumption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has declared 25 brands of bottled water unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

THE PCRWR collected 197 samples of mineral/bottled water brands from 20 cities for the 3rd quarter of year 2023 (July to September). A comparison of test results with the bottled water quality standards of Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has revealed that 25 brands were unsafe for human consumption, according to a statement issued here Wednesday.

Nineteen brands (Qudrat Water, Natural, Premium Safa Purified Water, Z Pure Drinking Water, Best Natural, Klear, Sona Water Life Pure Drinking Water, Pure and Healthy Alkaline Water, Aqua 100, Elstein, Aab-e-Haram, Khizer Pure Water, Fine, Barsay, Aab-e-Muskan, Aab-e-Hayat, Indus, Oslo, Fresh smart pure water) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium, three brands (Khizer pure water, Fine, Indus) were found unsafe due to presence of high level of TDS than the permissible limit, while, one brand (Imperial) was found unsafe due to presence of high level of Potassium than the permissible limit.

Similarly, eight brands (Ice Well, Clear, Best Natural, Imperial, Aab-e-Hayat, Pure Life, Aqua Gold, Spring Pure Water) were found contaminated with bacteria.

The general public is encouraged to look at the detailed report to know about the status of water quality of bottled water brands they consume. The detailed report is available on the PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk.