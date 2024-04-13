Open Menu

PDMA Heavy Machinery Reaches Pishin To Mitigate Flood Impact

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PDMA heavy machinery reaches pishin to mitigate flood impact

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Heavy machinery dispatched by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reached Pishin District to mitigate flood impact.

"PDMA Balochistan's deployment of heavy machinery, including excavators, V loaders, and a grader, is a strategic effort aimed at mitigating flood impacts in Killi Hameedabad, District Pishin, PDMA officials said on Saturday.

By creating drainage systems, these machines will help divert floodwater, preventing further inundation and facilitating the recovery of affected areas.

This proactive approach seeks to minimize the damage caused by floods and expedite the restoration of normal conditions for the local community, they added.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan Flood Pishin

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan