PDMA Heavy Machinery Reaches Pishin To Mitigate Flood Impact
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Heavy machinery dispatched by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reached Pishin District to mitigate flood impact.
"PDMA Balochistan's deployment of heavy machinery, including excavators, V loaders, and a grader, is a strategic effort aimed at mitigating flood impacts in Killi Hameedabad, District Pishin, PDMA officials said on Saturday.
By creating drainage systems, these machines will help divert floodwater, preventing further inundation and facilitating the recovery of affected areas.
This proactive approach seeks to minimize the damage caused by floods and expedite the restoration of normal conditions for the local community, they added.
APP/ask.
