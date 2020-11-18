PDWP approves 54 uplift schemes costing Rs.54038.044 million

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved 54 schemes costing Rs.54038.044 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved 54 schemes costing Rs.54038.044 million.

In a statement issued here, the approval was issued in PDWP meeting held under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir Khan.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum considered 61 schemes pertaining to Health, Local Government, Social Welfare, Water, Industries, board of Revenue, Establishment and Admin, Roads, DWSS, sports and Tourism, Urban Development, Finance, Auqaf, Elementary and Secondary education and Higher Education sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 54 schemes, six schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and was returned to the respective department for rectification while one scheme for approval of Central Department Working Party (CDWP).