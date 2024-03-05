PHA To Ensure Best Arrangements For Jahan-e-Baharan Celebrations
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to ensure best arrangements to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan to provide recreational activities to the people of city.
This was disclosed by the Director Admin and Finance PHA, Muhammad Akhtar Mandheera while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Jahan-e-Baharan here on Tuesday.
He said that flower show would be organized at Qasim Fort and Shah Shams Park on March, 9 and for this purpose, preparation for the flower pots and flowers was continued with rapid pace at the nursery of PHA.
He said that special arrangements were being made to display Gull-e-Dawoodi flower which attracted the most.
He said that the green belts of the city would also be decorated with flowers during Jashan-e-Baharan festivities.
The director said that musical night, magic show, swings for kids and food gala would be made available during Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations.
He said that the PHA administration striving hard to highlight a beautiful look of the city and to provide best recreational activities to masses.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local markets
Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release
PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record
World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Extension of ban in KP on use, sale of e-cigarettes near educational institutions9 minutes ago
-
Ramazan ration bags distribution starts9 minutes ago
-
LWMC holds awareness walk9 minutes ago
-
Rs75,000 fine imposed on profiteers9 minutes ago
-
MPA Sobia submits privilege motion in KP Assembly against hooliganism19 minutes ago
-
40 lost lives, 62 injured in rain related incidents: PDMA29 minutes ago
-
Patients advised to avoid fried foods in Ramazan29 minutes ago
-
EU launches call for proposals worth 3 million EUR to promote HR in Pakistan29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects exam centers29 minutes ago
-
PPPP is voice of poor segment : Shazia Marri38 minutes ago
-
CJCSC underscores emergence of new, complex healthcare challenges demanding collective response at S ..49 minutes ago
-
FTO urges national institution to take action against corrupt elements damaging tax system49 minutes ago