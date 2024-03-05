Open Menu

PHA To Ensure Best Arrangements For Jahan-e-Baharan Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to ensure best arrangements to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan to provide recreational activities to the people of city.

This was disclosed by the Director Admin and Finance PHA, Muhammad Akhtar Mandheera while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Jahan-e-Baharan here on Tuesday.

He said that flower show would be organized at Qasim Fort and Shah Shams Park on March, 9 and for this purpose, preparation for the flower pots and flowers was continued with rapid pace at the nursery of PHA.

He said that special arrangements were being made to display Gull-e-Dawoodi flower which attracted the most.

He said that the green belts of the city would also be decorated with flowers during Jashan-e-Baharan festivities.

The director said that musical night, magic show, swings for kids and food gala would be made available during Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations.

He said that the PHA administration striving hard to highlight a beautiful look of the city and to provide best recreational activities to masses.

