PHE to ensure supply of clean water to citizens in Nasirabad: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasirabad Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar on Thursday said Public Health Engineer (PHE) Department should play its due role for the betterment of drinking water supply to the citizens because complaints of shortage of clean water were being received in different parts of the city.

He said it was imperative to take emergency measures to repair pipelines and to ensure effective action against illegal connections and clean drinking water should be provided to people, saying that on negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Public grievances should be resolved by fully restoring the PHE system in Goth Abdul Rahim Mengal.

Deputy Commissioner expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Citizens Action Committee on Drinking Water Complaints. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Dera Murad Jamali Ghulam Hussain Bhangar, Exen PHE, Mian Hafeez-ur-Rehman Hashmi, Engineer Muhammad Ayub Bhutto, Chairman Urban Action Committee Hafiz Saeed Ahmed Bangulzai, Mir Jameel Ahmed Mengal, Hafiz Sahib Ali Tanio, Wadera Ashiq Ali Imran, Syed Gul Shah, and other political and social leaders.

The DC Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar said the supply of drinking water is the basic right of the people for which the district administration is making all its efforts adding that we have well aware of the problems of the people and all possible steps are taking for their solution.

He said that PHE Sector should conduct a comprehensive survey till the Tail area to lay down new pipelines for removing entire obstacles of supply water in the area and immediate action should be taken against those areas where illegal connections have been made.

Hafiz Muhammad Qasim said dirty water entering the supply of lines due to illegal connections which could cause various epidemic diseases adding that we have to take steps keeping in view the wider interests of the people for the welfare of the people.

He said complaints of the shortage supply of water were being received from Dera Murad Jamali's Ward numbers, 14,5 16 and other areas including Mangrio Muhalla, Fisheries Muhalla, Zaraat Colony, Bus Stand Complaints are being received. The supply of clean drinking water to the people of these areas should be ensured in all cases so that their grievances can be addressed, he added.