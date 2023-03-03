PITB, SkillsTodo to organize Skills Gala and Talent Hunt Expo 2023

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SkillsTodo for Skills Gala and Talent Hunt Expo 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ):Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SkillsTodo for Skills Gala and Talent Hunt Expo 2023.

The MoU was signed by PITB Joint Director (JD) Freelancing Ahmed Islam and SkillsToDo Founder Ayesha Zaman, here on Friday. PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and other senior officials were also present on this occasion.

PITB will play its role as a supporting partner in the expo to be held on March 16, 17 and 18 at Faletti's Hotel, Lahore.

The Skills Gala and Talent Hunt Expo 2023 aims at gathering all digital training institutes under one roof, providing them with essential information and creating awareness about the potential opportunities for youth empowerment.

As many as 200 training companies, 20,000 participants, experts, government officials and influencers will participate in the Expo. In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that such events and expos will create new business opportunities and help empower the youth and companies.