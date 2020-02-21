Platic bags ban empowers women entrepreneurship: Zartaj Gul Wazir

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Friday said the ban imposed on single time use plastic bags would help empower women entrepreneurship.

She made these remarks at the awareness campaign on "Ban on Plastic Bags" launched by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with the Hashoo Foundation and Oxfam here at a local mall that also collaborated with EPA for the campaign.

Zartaj said plastic bags were badly affecting eco-system of the country, as it remained for 1,000 years into the system.

"Plastic bags are a burden on our environment as it directly goes into seas and oceans that kill aquatic and wildlife," she added.

She said the alternate bags would help promote women producing cotton and jute bags that could be easily made at homes.

The ban imposed would also help not only in transforming bags manufacturing industry rather would boost their business after manufacturing degradable green bags, she added.

Zartaj vowed that the ministry of climate change would ensure plastic bags free Pakistan.

Director General EPA Farzana Altaf Shah said plastic bags free Islamabad was the mission of EPA that could not be materialized without public support.

The masses response to the ban was encouraging which should increase with each passing day and help ensure strict compliance of the ban.

Hashoo Foundation had imparted 25-day training to the women on sewing alternate cotton bags and also instructed entrepreneurship and business skills to household women.

Moreover, children attired in traditional dresses of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir performed before the audience to highlight plastic bags ban.

