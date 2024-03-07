PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has congratulated the Prime Minister for assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrfuPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

He congratulated the Prime Minister for assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on professional matters of the armed forces of Pakistan and the security situation.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed important matters related to security.