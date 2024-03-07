Open Menu

PM, CJCSC Exchange Views On Professional Matters Of Armed Forces

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2024 | 04:57 PM

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has congratulated the Prime Minister for assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrfuPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

He congratulated the Prime Minister for assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on professional matters of the armed forces of Pakistan and the security situation.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed important matters related to security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Islamabad Prime Minister Army Best

Recent Stories

English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

51 minutes ago
 Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

3 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

4 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

5 hours ago
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

17 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

17 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan