PM committed to provide relief to poor, people of remote areas: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to provide relief to the poor segments of the society and people of the remote areas.

In a series of tweets, she said the government will not leave the nation alone in difficult times.

The SAPM said that the objective of Prime Minister's visit to Balochistan was to strengthen the ongoing national efforts against coronavirus in backward and remote areas.

Dr Firdous said the Prime Minister has directed to take concrete steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of food items to the people of Balochistan and timely delivery of ration to the needy.

She said that Imran Khan's stress on coordinated strategy for continuation of economic activities to provide job opportunities was proof of his sentiments for the poor people of Balochistan.

She said that Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme was formally launched yesterday and out of the allocation of Rs 144 billion,Rs 49.2 billion have so far been released to the banks for disbursement among the needy.

The government stands with families affected financially due to the outbreak of coronavirus, she said. The nation would overcome the challenge of coronavirus by unity, she hoped.