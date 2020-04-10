UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Committed To Provide Relief To Poor, People Of Remote Areas: Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

PM committed to provide relief to poor, people of remote areas: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to provide relief to the poor segments of the society and people of the remote areas.

In a series of tweets, she said the government will not leave the nation alone in difficult times.

The SAPM said that the objective of Prime Minister's visit to Balochistan was to strengthen the ongoing national efforts against coronavirus in backward and remote areas.

Dr Firdous said the Prime Minister has directed to take concrete steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of food items to the people of Balochistan and timely delivery of ration to the needy.

She said that Imran Khan's stress on coordinated strategy for continuation of economic activities to provide job opportunities was proof of his sentiments for the poor people of Balochistan.

She said that Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme was formally launched yesterday and out of the allocation of Rs 144 billion,Rs 49.2 billion have so far been released to the banks for disbursement among the needy.

The government stands with families affected financially due to the outbreak of coronavirus, she said. The nation would overcome the challenge of coronavirus by unity, she hoped.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Poor Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Job Government Unity Foods Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to visit Peshawar today

20 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

10 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

10 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.