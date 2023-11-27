Open Menu

PM For Improving Taxation System To Boost Economic Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday stressed the need to improve the taxation system to boost the country’s economic growth.

In an interview with ptv news, the prime minister said the private sector should take on the responsibility of creating wealth and play the role of the engine of growth for the country, while the government’s focus should be on policymaking and taxing that wealth.

He said the government spending on the accumulated tax should also be done in a more responsible way. The prime minister visited the PTV headquarters here on the 59th anniversary of the founding of PTV, where he also cut the cake to celebrate the anniversary along with employees of PTV.

On the occasion, the prime minister, congratulating the PTV, said that Pakistan Television played an important role in propagating Pakistan’s soft image and identity across the world.

To a question with respect to Balochistan’s natural resources, the prime minister said most of the valuable minerals and resources, such as gold and copper, had not been exploited yet.

He maintained that after the 18th amendment, the new exploration and exploitation of mineral resources’ issue had been settled, as these would be divided at a ratio of 50:50 between the province and the federation.

Balochistan's major resource potential, particularly copper and gold, is going to be exploited in the coming days, and the value addition of the resources would also be done in the country, which would yield great benefit to the province and the country as a whole.

The prime minister highlighted that the exploration was being done at the right time because, in the past, Pakistan as a state was not prepared for exploration due to issues of capacity, financial, and technical expertise.

To a question about his future plan after the end of caretaker setup, the prime minister pointed out that he had not anticipated any particular role for himself. “But yes, if I could contribute on the floor of the parliament, that could be a wonderful opportunity."

He said he enjoyed more being a member of parliament as compared to his role as executive. As regards PTV, the prime minister said PTV had played a number of amazing dramas, music, and other programs besides presenting learning and informative programmes.

He suggested the PTV authorities document and present the old civilization of the region in an effective way. “We are one of the oldest civilizations; we have a rich culture in terms of poetry, music, and dance, and along with that, it is a land of Khushal Khan Khattak, Shah Latif Bhttai, Bullhay Shah, and Waris Shah, and we have hundreds of people of that calibre as well," he added.

