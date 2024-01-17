Open Menu

PM Kakar Appreciates Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Ongoing Collaboration With Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday appreciated the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s ongoing collaboration with Pakistan, especially its critical support across such sectors as public health, social initiatives, and financial inclusion, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic and the floods of 2022

The prime minister met Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on the sidelines of the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Prime Minister Kakar and Gates discussed a range of social support initiatives being undertaken in Pakistan, emphasizing the need to further consolidate the gains while scaling up efforts throughout the country.

He also outlined the government’s collaborative efforts to combat poverty and malnutrition.

