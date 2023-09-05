Open Menu

PM Kakar Refrains From Giving Definite Time Frame For General Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2023 | 03:59 PM

PM Kakar refrains from giving definite time frame for general elections

The Caretaker Prime Minister emphasizes that efforts will be made to hold the elections punctually.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed the interim government's commitment to ensuring free and fair general elections.

However, he refrained from specifying a definite time frame for the polls during a discussion with foreign media. Kakar emphasized that efforts would be made to hold the elections punctually.

He noted ongoing efforts to redraw Constituencies based on the latest population census, a task that may take a month or more to complete.

Kakar assured that all political parties registered with the Election Commission, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, would receive equal opportunities in the upcoming general elections. He also mentioned that parties involved in acts of violence would be handled in accordance with the law.

Caretaker PM Kakar highlighted the amicable relationship between the interim government and the army, emphasizing their collaboration for economic revitalization.

In terms of regional politics, he underscored the priority of maintaining strong ties with China and the commitment to complete CPEC projects.

Regarding the Afghan Taliban's transitional phase, Kakar urged patience and understanding, acknowledging the challenges posed by the withdrawal of allied forces from Afghanistan. He expressed concern about the weaponry left behind, which fell into the hands of militants, significantly impacting regional security.

Pakistan is eager to collaborate with the international community to address this shared challenge.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Militants Prime Minister Army China Election Commission Of Pakistan CPEC May Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Preliminary planning have started on making the fi ..

Preliminary planning have started on making the first ever theme park for childr ..

13 minutes ago
 Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Februar ..

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on February

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat firs ..

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

2 hours ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

3 hours ago
Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

4 hours ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

4 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

5 hours ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan