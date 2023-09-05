PM Kakar refrains from giving definite time frame for general elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Caretaker Prime Minister emphasizes that efforts will be made to hold the elections punctually.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed the interim government's commitment to ensuring free and fair general elections.

However, he refrained from specifying a definite time frame for the polls during a discussion with foreign media. Kakar emphasized that efforts would be made to hold the elections punctually.

He noted ongoing efforts to redraw Constituencies based on the latest population census, a task that may take a month or more to complete.

Kakar assured that all political parties registered with the Election Commission, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, would receive equal opportunities in the upcoming general elections. He also mentioned that parties involved in acts of violence would be handled in accordance with the law.

Caretaker PM Kakar highlighted the amicable relationship between the interim government and the army, emphasizing their collaboration for economic revitalization.

In terms of regional politics, he underscored the priority of maintaining strong ties with China and the commitment to complete CPEC projects.

Regarding the Afghan Taliban's transitional phase, Kakar urged patience and understanding, acknowledging the challenges posed by the withdrawal of allied forces from Afghanistan. He expressed concern about the weaponry left behind, which fell into the hands of militants, significantly impacting regional security.

Pakistan is eager to collaborate with the international community to address this shared challenge.