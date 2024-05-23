Open Menu

Edu Ministry To Provide User Friendly Libraries To ICT Colleges

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 10:33 PM

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will provide user friendly libraries to the federal goverment colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory(ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training will provide user friendly libraries to the federal goverment colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory(ICT).

According to the Education Ministry, now kids will be happy to read in a colorful learning echo system.

After F/7-2 college, all higher secondary and degree colleges of ICT will have such libraries. The project is almost ready, it added.

