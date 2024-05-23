Open Menu

Edu Ministry, Nestle To Renovate 15 Schools Of ICT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced that Nestle Pakistan and the Ministry are signing an agreement to upgrade and renovate 15 rural schools in Islamabad Capital School (ICT)

According to the details, as part of this partnership, Nestle Pakistan will renovate and upgrade 15 rural schools of ICT, introduce nutritional advocacy training for teachers and implement a rainwater harvesting program in these schools.

Furthermore, Nestle Pakistan has committed to completing this project in just four weeks, matching our speed and dedication to improving education for all.

Ministry of Federal Education has thanked the Nestle Pakistan, for their support and partnership in empowering the rural schools and communities.

