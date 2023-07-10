Open Menu

PM Lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 For Timely Evacuation Of Flood Victims In Shakargarh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 10, 2023 | 02:43 PM

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakargarh

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs the rescue agencies to make foolproof arrangements to deal with the possible flood situation in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday appreciated Rangers and Rescue 1122 personnel for timely evacuation and providing assistance to the people trapped in the flash flood in Shakargarh area of district Narowal.

In a statement, he said dozens of people, including women and children, were rescued due to prompt operation of the Rangers and Rescue teams. He said the entire nation pays tribute to the dutiful sons of the soil.

The Prime Minister directed the rescue agencies to make foolproof arrangements to deal with the possible flood situation in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

He also directed to create awareness among the people in the potentially affected areas and preparations for their timely and safe evacuation.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Rangers Flood Narowal Shakargarh Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

12 minutes ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

34 minutes ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

56 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

1 hour ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

1 hour ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

2 hours ago
Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

4 hours ago
 PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state in ..

PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state institutions

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan