PM launches mental health App Humraaz, helpline

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday launched a mobile application and helpline to address the issues related to mental health.

The App titled "Humraaz" and toll-free helpline 1166 would provide free mental health assistance to the people.

"On this World Health Day today, I am pleased to announce the launch of Government's first dedicated mental health App #Humraaz & helpline," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said citizens' well-being and especially mental health was paramount for the society's improvement. "We need to remove taboo around mental health," he added.