PM pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 45th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paying tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 45th death anniversary, said he played a very important role in promoting democracy and democratic traditions in Pakistan.

"Due to the efforts of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan got the 1973 constitution which was agreed upon by all political parties," the prime minister said in a statement.

He emphasized that the Supreme Court, in its latest ruling, affirmed the true extent of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's political aspirations.

"His services in promoting democracy and democratic traditions in Pakistan will always be remembered," the prime minister added.