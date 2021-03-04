UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Get Vote Of Trust With Overwhelming Majority: Shaukat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

PM to get vote of trust with overwhelming majority: Shaukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would get vote of trust with overwhelming majority.

Talking to media here, he said the prime minister had taken a bold decision to get vote of trust to expose the real faces of those who had been plundering the country from last several years and once again manipulated the Senate election by investing the looted money.

Commenting on Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani's victory in Senate polls against PTI candidate Hafeez Sheikh, he said Gilani's success was a slap in the face of democracy, adding the opposition was currently pursuing a policy of anarchy.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country's economy on track and when the world's economies were shrinking due to corona pandemic, Pakistan's economy was improving.

Shaukat said all opposition parties from the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were trying to create anarchy in the country for the ulterior motives, adding the PDM was a gang of plunderers and Prime Minister Imran Khan was facing them.

He said today the country was facing price hike only due to foreign loans taken by the past governments. The PTI government had so far paid Rs10,000 billion foreign loans besides took several pragmatic steps to overcome inflation in the country.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Democracy Vote Price Pakistan Peoples Party Money Media All From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism launches vaccination campaign for em ..

43 minutes ago

UAE, Republic of Korea enhance strategic cooperati ..

58 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways to promote strategic ties

58 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

2 hours ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

2 hours ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.