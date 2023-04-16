UrduPoint.com

PM Visits CBD, Kalma Chowk Underpass, Orders To Expedite Work

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 11:50 AM

PM visits CBD, Kalma Chowk underpass, orders to expedite work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited under construction underpasses at Ferozpur Road here on early Sunday morning.

The Premier, visited the Arfa Kareem underpass first and then Kalma Chowk underpass where he directed to expedite the construction work. He asked the authorities concerned to ensure complete safety and protection of common citizens in the project. Shehbaz Sharif reviewed all parts of the project.

Both the underpasses have been opened for regular traffic, however, some finishing work is undergoing, the prime minister was informed.

Chief Executive Officer Central business District Development Authority Imran Ameen told the Prime Minister in briefing that all link roads of Kalma Chowk Remodeling Projectwere operational and the remaining work would be completed after Eidul Fitr.

Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also accompanied the Prime Minister.

