ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidate Ibadullah Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-30 Shangla-III by securing 14,221 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Sadar Ur Rehman who bagged 13,863 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 30.87 per cent.