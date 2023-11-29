Open Menu

Police Arrest Five Robbers In City Phool Nagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Police arrest five robbers in city Phool Nagar

Pattoki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Police arrested five motorcycle robbers and recovered large amounts of cash, motorcycles and goods from them in the city of Phool Nagar on Wednesday.

According to the Police, under the direction of DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz Sandhu and the supervision of DSP Patauki, Muhammad Irfan Akbar Butt, the police were successful in arresting a gang of five motorcycle robbers.

Police informed that the apprehended gang was involved in dacoity and drug trafficking.

SHO Mohammad Amin Bhatti said that the robbers had a total of 14 cases registered against them for drug trafficking and that 11,334 grams of charas, 1950 grams of opium and 205 litres of country and foreign liquor were recovered from them.

He also mentioned that two motorcycles and Rs 1 lakh were also recovered from Saddam alias Saddam's gang.

