Police arrest two bike lifters with three motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Police have arrested two bike lifters, street criminals and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Bani Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Sharjeel and Nabeel and recovered weapons from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also sent behind bars.