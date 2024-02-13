Open Menu

Police Arrested Murder Suspect, Outlaws In Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 09:13 PM

Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown

Attock Police have conducted a successful raid and arrested a murder suspect, a suspected robber, and a man who attempted to kill his brother-in-law, on Tuesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Attock Police have conducted a successful raid and arrested a murder suspect, a suspected robber, and a man who attempted to kill his brother-in-law, on Tuesday.

According to police, the first incident occurred in Patahargarh where police arrested a man for shooting his wife to death. The suspect, Muhammad Adnan had been in a dispute with his wife for several months, and the argument escalated to violence when he shot her in the head.

In the second incident, police arrested a suspected highway robber who was allegedly involved in looting truck and dumper drivers.

The suspect, Shahzad Ahmed was arrested in the Hassanabdal area. Police recovered a pistol and looted booty from his possession.

In the third incident, police arrested a man who attempted to kill his brother-in-law. The suspect, Afzaal allegedly tried to shoot his brother-in-law, Sharafat in the Hazro area. Police arrested Afzaal and charged him with attempted murder.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Murder Police Wife Man Attock Hazro From

Recent Stories

SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses

SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses

12 minutes ago
 HDA's employees demand payment of salaries

HDA's employees demand payment of salaries

11 minutes ago
 Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day

Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day

11 minutes ago
 Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country ..

Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD

11 minutes ago
 ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness a ..

ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about ..

11 minutes ago
 PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for po ..

PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for political stability

9 minutes ago
Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water suppl ..

Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nag ..

9 minutes ago
 HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving ..

HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues

9 minutes ago
 Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN Worl ..

Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN World Restoration Flagships

9 minutes ago
 Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes ' ..

Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze

12 minutes ago
 PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of s ..

PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of supporting PML-N without joinin ..

9 minutes ago
 KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation dr ..

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan