Police Arrested Murder Suspect, Outlaws In Crackdown
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 09:13 PM
Attock Police have conducted a successful raid and arrested a murder suspect, a suspected robber, and a man who attempted to kill his brother-in-law, on Tuesday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Attock Police have conducted a successful raid and arrested a murder suspect, a suspected robber, and a man who attempted to kill his brother-in-law, on Tuesday.
According to police, the first incident occurred in Patahargarh where police arrested a man for shooting his wife to death. The suspect, Muhammad Adnan had been in a dispute with his wife for several months, and the argument escalated to violence when he shot her in the head.
In the second incident, police arrested a suspected highway robber who was allegedly involved in looting truck and dumper drivers.
The suspect, Shahzad Ahmed was arrested in the Hassanabdal area. Police recovered a pistol and looted booty from his possession.
In the third incident, police arrested a man who attempted to kill his brother-in-law. The suspect, Afzaal allegedly tried to shoot his brother-in-law, Sharafat in the Hazro area. Police arrested Afzaal and charged him with attempted murder.
APP/nsi/378
