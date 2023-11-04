Open Menu

Police Playing Vital Role For Improving Law & Order Situation In Balochistan: IG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Balochistan's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Shaikh said on Saturday that police were playing a crucial role in maintaining law and order in the province despite a lack of resources, by making several changes and adopting new strategies as needed

He expressed these views while inaugurating a police station in Loralai. Earlier, the IGP inaugurated the new Sadar Police Station with Ayan Khan, son of Shaheed Ashraf Tareen, an ATF officer of Loralai Police.

The IGP inspected the new police station and then visited the Allala Nawaz Shaheed Police Line Loralai, where he inaugurated the newly constructed Shaheed Shah Khalid and Shaheed Ghulam Muhammad Barracks.

He also inspected the under-construction D3 in the police line.

The IGP also visited the DIG office Loralai and met tribal leaders, including former Governor Sardar Gul Muhammad Khan Jogezaim, others, and Chairman Municipal Committee Aziz Pathan.

On this occasion, the IGP said that in the context of external interference in Balochistan, there had been an increase in terrorist incidents with the purpose of weakening the internal conditions of Pakistan.

To prevent this, he said, Balochistan Police needed public cooperation to control terrorism in the province. To get this cooperation, he said, police would have to make service to the public their motto and redress the grievances of the people. The IGP met police personnel injured on duty under different circumstances in the Loralai Police Range Ghazi Unit and gave them cash on behalf of the police.

