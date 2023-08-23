Open Menu

Policeman Martyred, One Injured In Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 08:06 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):A police constable was martyred while a civilian got injured when unknown armed man attacked at a private bank in the precincts of City Police Station in Tank on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Constable Riaz Gul son of Hazrat Khan, a resident of Umar Adda, was on security duty at Meezan Bank when unknown miscreants opened fire at him. As a result, the constable died on the spot while a civilian namely Zia Uddin got injured.

The attacker escaped from the scene along with his accomplice who was riding a motorcycle.

The martyred policeman and the injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Tank.

As soon as the incident was reported, District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad along with a heavy contingent of police immediately reached the spot.

The police cordoned off the entire area and launched a search operation.

Later, the funeral prayers for martyred constable Riaz Gul were offered at DPO office Tank with full official protocol which was attended by DPO Waqar Ahmad, Officers of security forces, SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan, FC DEO Sarmast Khan, Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah Khan, officers and officials of Tank and South Waziristan police besides social personalities, media representatives, colleagues and relatives in large number.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a salute to the martyred cop and the officers laid wreaths on the coffin of the martyred constable. After the funeral, the coffin of the martyred policeman was sent to his native Town Umar Adda for burial.

