PPL funded Women Vocational Training Centre in Punjab commences operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Petroleum Limited- financed Women Vocational Training Centre in district Okara, Punjab has commenced operation.

According to a press release issued here by the PPL media wing on Monday, an amount of Rs 50 million has been allotted by PPL for the project over five years with the first tranche of Rs 10 million already handed over to Behbood Association of Pakistan (BAP), the implementing partner.

The project will impart vocational training to 3000 women, enabling them to earn a livelihood through the sale of their products.