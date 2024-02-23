Open Menu

PPP Dominates Reserved Women Seats In Sindh NA Allocation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the allocation of 14 reserved seats for women in the National Assembly from the Sindh province, with the majority going to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

According to ECP spokesperson, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has been allocated 10 reserved seats for women, while four have been granted to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), corresponding to their National Assembly seats.

PPP MNAs consist of Shazia Jannat Marri, Nafisa Shah, Shagufta Jumani, Shahida Rehmani, Syeda Shehla Raza, and Mehtab Akbar Rashdi. Additionally, Musarat Mehsar, Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Shazia Sobia, and Naz Baloch have also been declared MNAs for PPP. Among the MQM members declared as MNAs are Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui, Nighat Shakeel Khan, Sabheen Ghouri, and Rana Ansar.

