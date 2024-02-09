PPPP’s Dost Muhammad wins PS- 52 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Dost Muhammad has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-52, Tharparkar-I , by securing 69,616 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sher Khan, Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 15,713.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 73.41 %.