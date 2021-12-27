President approves conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat on Adnan Malik

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday accorded approval for the conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat on Adnan Malik, the hero of Sialkot incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday accorded approval for the conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat on Adnan Malik, the hero of Sialkot incident.

The conferment of civil award was approved by the President under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution.

Adnan Malik, who tried to protect Priyantha Kumara - the Sri Lankan citizen - from the mob in Sialkot, will be conferred Tamgha-e-Shujaat on March 23, 2022.