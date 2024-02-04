President condoles demise of President of Namibia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday condoled the demise of President Hage G. Geingob of Namibia.

In a message, he said, “I express my heartfelt condolences on the demise of President Hage G. Geingob.”

He said Namibian President was a prominent politician and led the struggle for the freedom of Namibia.

“Our best wishes and prayers are with the people and the family of the President of Namibia,” he added.