President Condoles Demise Of President Of Namibia
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday condoled the demise of President Hage G. Geingob of Namibia.
In a message, he said, “I express my heartfelt condolences on the demise of President Hage G. Geingob.”
He said Namibian President was a prominent politician and led the struggle for the freedom of Namibia.
“Our best wishes and prayers are with the people and the family of the President of Namibia,” he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP to wrap up delivery of 260M ballot papers to 859 constituencies by Monday13 minutes ago
-
Ambassador holds Khuli Kachehri in Almaty2 hours ago
-
CM inaugurates Nusrat Fateh Ali Hospital2 hours ago
-
Bilawal urges people to bury politics of hatred, division with their votes2 hours ago
-
Flag March for security of election 2024 held2 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day about sending powerful message of support to resilient people of J&K struggle2 hours ago
-
CM lays foundation stone of first double story underpass in Garden Town2 hours ago
-
Envoys of Pakistan, Japan discuss ties2 hours ago
-
CM inaugurates Biogas Plant in Gujjar Colony Lahore2 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day will be celebrated in Narowal district2 hours ago
-
DRO Islamabad visits NA-47, NA-48 polling stations2 hours ago
-
Govt to buy 29,000 CCTV cameras to monitor elections2 hours ago