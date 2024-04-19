Open Menu

President Confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) Award On Chief Of Turkish General Staff

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM

President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) award on Chief of Turkish General Staff

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) award on Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Metin Gurak in recognition of his illustrious services and contribution to strengthening Pakistan-Turkiye defence relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) award on Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Metin Gurak in recognition of his illustrious services and contribution to strengthening Pakistan-Turkiye defence relations.

The award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and attended by services chiefs and parliamentarians.

As per the citation read out at the ceremony, General Metin Gurak is an officer of high intellect and his excellent administrative qualities earned him the reputation of being a courageous and professionally competent officer. General Metin Gurak has played a vital role for implementing peace and stability around Turkiye.

General Gurak, during his outstanding military career served on different staff and command appointments which prominently include Commander of 2nd Armored Brigade, Chief of Communication Department of TGS, Commander of Military academy, Commander of Army Aviation school, Commander of 4th Corps, Commander of Land Forces TRADOC, Communications Services Support Training, Chief of Staff of Land Forces Command and Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff.

He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in 2015. In recognition of his excellent services and outstanding achievements, he was promoted to the rank of General in 2020 and served as 2nd Army Commander before being appointed as Chief of Turkish General Staff in August 2023.

General is sincere and close friend of Pakistan. He has played a prominent role in promoting and strengthening defence relations between both brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Army August 2015 2020

Recent Stories

Speakers stress burn prevention measures

Speakers stress burn prevention measures

11 minutes ago
 SU extends deadline for submission of LLB (Hons) e ..

SU extends deadline for submission of LLB (Hons) exam forms with late fee

11 minutes ago
 More rain expected in various areas of Balochistan ..

More rain expected in various areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security

IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security

11 minutes ago
 Barrister Gohar's criticism against president Zard ..

Barrister Gohar's criticism against president Zardari, a ridiculous act: Sharjee ..

11 minutes ago
 Irrigation Dept to enforce water rotation owing to ..

Irrigation Dept to enforce water rotation owing to low flows in Indus river

11 minutes ago
Commissioner for integrated efforts to make Karach ..

Commissioner for integrated efforts to make Karachi encroachment-free

11 minutes ago
 Wheat procurement drive in Sargodha from April 22

Wheat procurement drive in Sargodha from April 22

16 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses accused's bail plea

Supreme Court dismisses accused's bail plea

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services ..

Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique outline ..

16 minutes ago
 Police claim to arrest four outlaws with illegal w ..

Police claim to arrest four outlaws with illegal weapons

16 minutes ago
 Islamabad to host LIIBS 7th edition on April 23, 2 ..

Islamabad to host LIIBS 7th edition on April 23, 24

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan