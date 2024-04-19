President For Enhancing Road & Railway Connectivity With Turkiye
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday called for enhancing road and railway connectivity between Pakistan and Turkiye to further promote people-to-people contacts between the two brotherly countries.
He said that overland transport was cost-effective, which would not only lead to increased interactions between the two nations but would also enhance bilateral economic ties.
The president expressed these views while talking to the Turkish Chief of General Staff, General Metin Gurak, who along with his delegation, called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Dr Mehmet Pacaci, also attended the meeting.
Welcoming the delegation, the president said that Pakistan was committed to further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkiye in all areas of common interest.
He urged the need to increase bilateral cultural exchanges, particularly in the areas of literature and poetry, to bring the people of two brotherly countries further closer.
The president highlighted that Turkiye was a sincere friend of Pakistan and both countries had enjoyed deep fraternal ties, which needed to be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of the two sides.
He expressed satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, adding that Pak-Turkiye relations were on an upward trajectory marked by increased high-level exchanges.
Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on the Turkish Chief of General Staff, General Metin Gurak, in recognition of his outstanding services in strengthening and promoting defence ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, at a special investiture ceremony, held, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.
