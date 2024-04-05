President Lauds Role Of Pakistan’s Armed Forces In Defending National Frontiers
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 05:14 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari says he has complete confidence in the security forces of the country to successfully overcome the internal and external security challenges.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday lauded the role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending the national frontiers as well as their contributions towards socio-economic development of the country.
He was talking to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza who called on him in Islamabad today.
The President said he has complete confidence in the security forces of the country to successfully overcome the internal and external security challenges.
The meeting expressed the resolve to stamp out the scourge of terrorism with the support of the nation.
The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee felicitated Asif Ali Zardari on assuming the office of the President. He briefed the President about the security situation of the country as well as the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. He said the Armed Forces of the country have the capability to effectively deal with internal and external security challenges.
Recent Stories
Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid shopping gains momentum in Karachi8 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review Eid arrangements8 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 1291 food outlets, issues fines worth Rs 2.8 mln9 minutes ago
-
Jumatul-Wida offered across KP amid tight security48 minutes ago
-
NA speaker summons NA session on April 1548 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts stressed to check smuggling, power theft48 minutes ago
-
By-election campaigns set to conclude at midnight on April 1948 minutes ago
-
Jumatul Wida observed under tight security48 minutes ago
-
Solidarity expressed with Palestinians, Kashmiris on Youm al Quds rallies in KP48 minutes ago
-
Two held, 11 motorcycles seized49 minutes ago
-
300 kites recovered in Sargodha49 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested58 minutes ago