President, PM, Services Chiefs Reaffirm Pakistan’s Unwavering Support To Kashmiris
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:24 AM
In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, President Dr Arif Alvi said people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been struggling to realize their right to self-determination for last seventy-six years.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5ty, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Forces Chiefs have said Pakistan will continue to extend its unstinted moral, diplomatic and political support for just solution to Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.
The President said the UN General Assembly annually adopts a resolution expressing unequivocal support for the realization of the right to self-determination for people under foreign occupation. Regrettably, the Kashmiri people have not been able to exercise this inalienable right.
He said Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most militarized zones in the world.
He said following its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, India's efforts have been aimed at engineering demographic and political changes so that the Kashmiris are transformed into a disempowered community in their own land.
In his message, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said this is an occasion to pay rich tribute to sacrifices made by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters during the last seventy-six years.
He said relevant UN Security Council Resolutions provide that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with will of people of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed through democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under auspices of the United Nations.
The armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have paid rich tribute to people of Kashmir for their resolve and valiant struggle, consistently braving grave human rights violations and inhumane lockdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Indian occupation forces.
Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi in his message said Jammu and Kashmir is one of the longest-standing issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council.
He said the ultimate goal of Pakistan is to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the relevant UN resolutions.
